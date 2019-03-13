COWETA COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Newnan Police are investigating the body of a deceased person that was discovered on the side of Postal Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the city issued the following statement:
"At this time, we have confirmed that a body has been found off Postal Parkway in Newnan. The Newnan Police Department is on scene and seeking further assistance from the GBI."
The identity of the deceased person has not yet been determined.
The GBI has been called in to assist with the investigation.
