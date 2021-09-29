UPDATE CBS46) — Atlanta Police say that there are no obvious signs of foul play associated with the deceased male found hanging from the tree and it appears the man killed himself.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner's officer will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.
Initial story below
________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — A deceased male was found hanging from a tree today at 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, which is the same address as The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.
Homicide detectives with the Atlanta Police Department are on the scene and investigating.
The official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.
At this time, no other information is available. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.