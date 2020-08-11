ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One of the most talked about races in Georgia’s run-off election Tuesday is the bid for Fulton County District Attorney.
On the Democratic ballot is incumbent Paul Howard, who has held the seat for 23 years. He faces his former employee, Fani Willis.
It is a battle that has been dirty at times. Howard has been heavily criticized in recent months for his handling of several high-profile officer-involved incidents in the City of Atlanta. Earlier this summer, Howard brought charges against six Atlanta police officers who pulled two college students from their vehicle and tased them in the heat of protests on the city’s streets.
Weeks later, he charged two more officers in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.
Both decisions Howard still stands by. “I’m not afraid to make the tough decision, even if you get blow back,” he says.
His opponent has been outspoken about her own opinion of his move to charge the officers. "Everything he's done has hurt that case. The Rayshard Brooks case, without a doubt, will be moved out of Fulton County jurisdiction. You cannot have ads disparaging someone charged with a crime, running on television, running on the radio and this national show and expect this person to get a fair trial,” she explains.
Willis says she believes Howard had an ulterior motive in charging the officers. "It was absolutely done to gain a political advantage, and it was done at the cost of the Brooks family, and at the cost of the community." Howard, defending himself, calls Willis’s accusations “simply not true.”
Howard has made his own accusations against his critics. Last week, former Atlanta City Councilwoman Mary Norwood, an Independent, emailed her supporters, urging them to request Democratic ballots. The email says “Because there are no contested races in the Republican Primary, there are no decisions to be made… If you want to cast a vote for Fulton County’s District Attorney and Sheriff, then you must select a Democratic ballot.”
Howard says the move is an effort to drum up support for his opponent among conservative voters. “The Republican party is trying to influence this election, and you gotta ask yourself the question ‘why are the Republicans so interested in doing this?’” he explains.
Norwood defended the email to CBS46. “There has been no intent to target Republicans at all. I sent info out to everyone I knew who I felt would like to know about race itself,” she said. She added “If they wished to weigh in on that race or the sheriffs’ race, they would need to select a Democratic ballot because that is the only ballot on which candidates for those two positions would appear.”
Willis has not just been endorsed by Norwood. She says she’s raised $400,000 in her bid to become the first black female District Attorney in the county’s history. $2,500 came from the police union, something Howard has called a conflict of interest. Willis says the police, like anyone else, deserve a say in who becomes the next District Attorney. "I am endorsed by people that believe in and are feeding into our community, and I want them all at the table. Why should the police officers not say we want a DA that ain't about to get indicted? We want a district attorney with integrity. They have a right to invest in me just as everyone else does," she says.
Despite running against him now, Willis worked by Howard’s side for more than a decade. During that time, a now former paralegal says she was sexually harassed by Howard for several years. "People had told me for years that there was an inappropriate sexual relationship between those two,” Willis says. “But because I held him in high esteem… I honestly thought he was too smart to do it, if you want to know the truth. That’s too stupid to do.” Now, she says the allegations make her sick. “As a woman, it just makes me feel terrible.”
Howard says the allegations aren’t true. “I haven’t harassed anyone. Never have and never will.” When asked about his recent violations with the State Ethics Commission, he says that issue boils down to administrative issues and a $6,000 fine. “It was important to me that it was clear that it was not criminal and I think that is real important for people considering a vote in this election to make sure it’s not criminal,” he says.
Instead, Howard points to his record while in office. He says in Fulton County, violent crime is down by 70%, and overall crime has dropped. In 2010, he had a 93% conviction rate for the 84 cases that proceeded to trial. In 2015, that rate jumped to 95%. “Those are the things we accomplished. Reducing the jail's population in half from 4,800 to 2,400,” he says.
Willis says, it isn’t enough. If elected, she plans to focus on a diversion program to help those accused of minor offenses get back on track. Moreover, she promises transparency in her first year, creating a public database for her office. By the second year, she promises citizen review boards to examine use of force by police.
"Everybody is not going to agree with all of my decisions, that's life. Your mate doesn't agree with all decisions, but what they will have is a record of them and that I made them, and that I made them based on facts and the law,” she says.
