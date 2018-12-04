Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Voters will decide Tuesday on the race for Georgia's secretary of state as well as the state's public service commission.
The race for Secretary of State remains undecided as no candidate secured the 50 percent of the vote needed to claim victory.
Republican Brad Raffensperger,a state representative from Johns Creek, received the highest amount of votes in the race, with 49.09 percent of the vote.
"I want to make sure that only Americans vote so I want to keep our photo ID and I also want to make sure we update our voter rolls in a rational, consistent basis," said candidate Raffensperger.
Democrat John Barrow, a former Congressman, finished a close second with 48.67 percent of the vote.
"I'm very encouraged by the support that we've received so far people on both sides of the political divide are concerned about the conduct of our elections," Barrow told CBS46 News.
The other race headed for a runoff is for Public Service Commission in District 3. None of the candidates secured the 50 percent of the vote needed to win.
The leading vote getter in the race was Republican Chuck Eaton, who received 49.70 percent of the vote.
Democrat Lindy Miller finished with 47.63 percent of the vote.
The winner will represent district three, which includes Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale and Clayton counties.
Registered voters can vote in the Dec. 4 runoff election even if they did not cast a ballot in the Nov. 6 general election.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Click here to find out your precinct’s location and to see a sample ballot.
