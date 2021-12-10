LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A worldwide effort to demystify computer coding is finding a warm welcome in a Gwinnett County middle school.
This week, professionals using advanced computer coding skills descended on the computer lab at Jordan Middle School in Lawrenceville.
The teams are part of an international outreach to embed coding skills early in students' education. It's called An Hour of Code.
Don't be thinking this is an ordinary hour in class packed with unruly adolescents in Lawrenceville. The two professionals from the consulting firm Accenture are true believers.
"Students can learn a lot in an hour." That is Enga Wright from Accenture. Her colleague Robert Lax echoes her thoughts.
"You’d be surprised at how much you can learn in an hour. This hour shows them how to create loops, how to do conditions, these sorts of things."
Now, creating loops and doing conditions may be a new language for the rest of us, but the Accenture leaders spent time reminding the students of the value employers put on skilled coders.
"Our computer science grads are making about 40 percent more than other STEM grads."
The computer science teacher at Jordan Middle, and assistant principal Kris Kasler, are delighted at the outsiders swooping in on the students.
"It’s just cool for the kids to connect with people that are not us. Here in Gwinnett County, we are looking to incorporate coding into curriculum at K-12, introduce this idea about how to think, write in all these languages, to prepare them for jobs that don’t even exist yet."
Coding, and jobs that don't yet exist, could be a bigger piece of the future for Jordan Middle Students.
