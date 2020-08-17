ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding a decomposing body discovered by landscapers Monday.
Police say the body was located in the 4000 block of Campbellton Road SW. Landscapers told police they were cutting down trees in a wooded area when they made the gruesome discovery.
The identity and cause of death will be determined via an autopsy.
Stay with CBS46 as this story develops.
