The deep freeze across Texas and other parts of the Gulf Coast may send oil and gas prices soaring in the coming weeks due to shutdowns of refineries due to the severe cold air.
According to CNBC, the storm system that brought sub-zero temperatures to parts of Texas, "is expected to push gasoline prices up across the United States by about 10 cents per gallon within the next couple of days." CNBC said the 10 cent increase follows a recent five cent per gallon rise in unleaded gasoline prices over the last week.
Millions remained without power in Texas as the temperatures remained very cold. As a result, many businesses are cutting back on production to help preserve power for the public. While that will help the immediate crisis, it could generate lingering effects like the rise in gas prices.
Still, in Georgia, AAA reported the price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline stood at $2.34 as of Tuesday. That's up roughly six cents from the same time in 2020, but still below the national average of $2.519 per gallon. CNBC reported Oil Price experts said the high price of gas this year to be roughly $2.80 a gallon just ahead of summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.