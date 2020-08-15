STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Saturday's protest started as a rally to defend the confederate monument but as the day progressed, things escalated and other groups came out who also voiced their beliefs.
LIVE STREAM: Police hold press conference to discuss standoff between white nationalists and counter protestors at Stone Mountain:
Since early Saturday morning far right demonstrators lined main street in downtown Stone Mountain.
Armed members of the “Confederate States Three Percenters” say they were there to both protect their second amendment rights and to protect and preserve the controversial monument on Stone Mountain that honors 3 Confederate leaders, General Robert E. Lee, General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson and president of the confederacy, Jefferson Davis.
“it is america. You can have your first amendment rights.. And use your freedom of speech. Everybody can have their own views and points.”
This "defend the monument" rally comes more than a month after hundreds of armed black militia members marched in stone mountain... Demanding the *removal* of the confederate carving..
That was a mutual hope for both Katey Elliott and Sam Alston.
“I have been in Georgia my whole life.." said Elliott. "And the fact that racist monuments are still kind of worshiped in this state kind of sickens me.”
“You can’t take away all history" said spectator, Sam Alston, "because some of it you do have to preserve but that was an anti-government movement, So i wish they would let it go.”
Despite the white militia wanting to protect the confederate history, Katey, Sam and hundreds of others believe it’s past time to end the confederacy and rise up against racism.
“I was actually born in the capital of the south and they took their monuments down so taking this one down or re-carving it into something a little bit more unifying would make more sense than something separating like what is up there now..”
Stone Mountain Park was temporarily closed Saturday due to safety concerns. Park officials say it will re-open Sunday morning.
