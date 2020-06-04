BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three men charged with murder in the Ahmaud Arbery case are set to go before a judge Thursday morning in the Glynn County Courthouse.
Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan will appear before a magistrate judge on video to try to get bond in a preliminary hearing.
The hearing comes less than 24 hours after community leaders and state lawmakers demanded justice in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case on the steps of the county's historic courthouse.
“We condemn the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and the senseless killing of Breonna Taylor,” said former head of the U.S. Border Patrol and director of the Secret Service, Ralph Basham. “As a nation, we are better than this.”
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called out the National Guard to be ready for potential unrest. The National Guard and emergency management teams met Wednesday preparing for crowds and demonstrators. At the same time, attorneys for all three suspects held late afternoon meetings in what will be a monumental day, the first step for a town crying out for justice.
“We just want to let the world know that anybody that wants to come into Glynn County, we are ready to receive them,” said community leader Cedric King. “But, all of our 13 other protests up to this point have been very peaceful and we would love for everyone to come in in peace and in love. That is what the Arbery family has asked for and that’s what we are as a group of community leaders have asked for.”
The case took off after cell phone video was leaked by a local attorney. It shows Gregory McMichael in the bed of a truck chasing Ahmaud Arbery through a Brunswick neighborhood with a gun. Travis McMichael gets out and chases Arbery with a rifle and ultimately shoots and kills Arbery.
William Bryan, their neighbor, is filming the incident. Police say Bryan attempted several times to block Arbery in for the McMichael's.
Gregory and Travis McMichael are charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. William “Roddie” Bryan is charged with Felony Murder and Criminal Attempt to Commit False Imprisonment. Bryan’s attorney Kevin Gough told CBS46’s Hayley Mason that he plans to ask for charges to be dropped for his client, saying “he did nothing wrong.”
Arbery’s family will be at the hearing where the defendants will appear on video from jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.