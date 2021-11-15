ATLANTA (CBS46) — Defense Attorney Kevin Gough asked for Reverend Jesse Jackson to leave the courtroom and sit at a jury room next door to watch the trial on a live stream. Gough argued for a second time in a week that notable African-American leaders shouldn't be allowed in the courtroom out of fear they could influence the jury.
"In the context of this trial, we object to his presence inside the public gallery inside this courtroom," Gough said in a verbal motion Monday morning. "We note that there is a jury assembly room capable of holding -- depending on how we socially distance -- several hundred people where these proceedings are being televised live real time. How many pastors does the Arbery family have? We had the Rev. Al Sharpton here last week," Gough exclaimed.
LIVE BLOG: Day 7 of Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
He says he is concerned about conscious or unconscious influence Jackson's presence could have.
"I don’t know who Mr. Jackson, Reverend Jackson is pastoring here," Gough stated. "I guess the question is, which pastor is next? Is Raphael Warnock appearing this afternoon? We don’t know."
Jackson watched intently as Jackson as Gough complained to the court.
"With all due respect your honor the seats in the public gallery of the courtroom are not courtside seats at a Lakers game there are no first amendment rights in the public gallery," Gough told the Judge. "There is no reasons for these prominent icons in civil rights movements to be here," Gough added.
COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE TRIAL
Judge Walmsley denied Gough's motion for a mistrial because of Jackson's presence. Other defense attorneys then called for a mistrial after Arbery's mother wept briefly when an old photo was shown of Arbery by the state. Walmsley said that some emotion in a murder trial is expected and not unreasonable, citing a previous case where a mother had an emotional outburst. Defense attorneys argued that jurors turned and looked at Wanda Cooper-Jones as she cried and saw Rev. Jackson consoling her.
Walmsley rebuked Gough's statements about Black pastors and leaders saying they have not been a distraction.
"I'll say that is directly in response to Mr. Gough, the statements you made I find reprehensible," Walmsley stated. "The Colonel Sanders statement you said last week I would suggest may be something that’s influencing that’s going on this week," he added, referencing a comment Gough made in court suggesting if a group came into the courtroom wearing white masks there would be an issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.