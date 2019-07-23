HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's the defense's turn now, in the Rosenbaum Murder Trial.

On Tuesday lawyers for the former foster parents tried to provide evidence they didn't kill two-year-old Laila Daniel in 2015.

The defense called over 15 witnesses to the stand.

Joseph Rosenbaum’s mother, Mary Rosenbaum took the stand, and she said the couple were great and loving parents. While on the stand, Mary broke down in tears as she spoke of Laila Daniel’s death.

The two-year old and her older sister Millie were in foster care in the Rosenblum house, for four months in 2015. On November 17th, Jennifer Rosenblum called 911-claiming Laila had choked on chicken.

By the time emergency personnel arrived to their McDonough home the two-year-old was dead.

The death became suspicious when fire crews, nurses, and doctors all noticed the extensive bruising on Laila’s body.

The medical examiner said Laila did not die from choking. In fact, she died from internal bleeding from blunt forced traumas to her abdomen.

The murder trial will resume Wednesday.