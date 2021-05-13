BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Day two of pre-trial motions hearings in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case began Thursday morning.
The second day of hearings will include racially-insensitive messages and social media posts from the defendants.
On Wednesday, Defense attorneys for Travis and Gregory McMichael and William Roddie Bryan argued that Ahmaud Arbery’s mental health challenges and prior run-ins with police should be included in the trial. Eight witnesses have been called to testify about their interactions with Arbery. Eleven motions were scheduled to be argued before Glynn County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley over the two-day period. Walmsley will ultimately decide if the information about Arbery is relevant to the case at hand and if it will be included or excluded in October's jury trial.
“What we have learned is Arbery starting in 2013 and in 2017, 1029, 2020 had a pattern of conduct and behavior and other acts that included theft, crimes or attempted burglary crimes ,” said Travis McMichael’s defense attorney Jason Sheffield.
“When confronted about his crimes by people who had appearance of authority. When confronted about his acts his response was to get angry and aggressive,” Sheffield said, adding that jurors will want to know about Arbery’s history as well to help explain his motivation when running through Satilla Shores the day he was killed.
Sheffield presented a nearly 8-year timeline to highlight each time Ahmaud Arbery had a run in with police: from a 2013 arrest for having a gun at a high school game, to a 2017 arrest for shoplifting at a local Walmart, to a 2017 incident where Arbery was tased by officers who patrolled a high-crime area and questioned why Arbery sitting in his car at a Glynn County park.
“It was strange to see cars parked that far back and just knowing this neighborhood was known for specific crimes of drugs I wanted to make sure,” the officer testified.
The defense brought up witnesses to testify about incidents over the years in which they believed Arbery displayed irrational or concerning behavior.
The state argued that the McMichaels’ and Bryan knew nothing about the incidents and they held no bearing on the men's decision to pursue Arbery with guns on February 23, 2017.
“Once again relevancy,” rebutted Linda Dunikoski, Cobb County's Senior Assistant District Attorney and new lead prosecutor on the case. “This officer in this circumstance in 2017 has nothing to do with these defendants.”
Sheffield is hoping to enter Arbery's past history under the 404b section of Georgia code, which allows evidence or wrongs to be presented in court to show “proof of motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity, or absence of mistake or accident.”
“404b allows us to discuss actions that Mr. Arbery did in the past that the McMichaels were unaware of but will aid the jury in determining the Mr. Arbery’s motives,” Sheffield stated in court Wednesday.
The state argues that the 404b argument is not applicable in a self-defense case and that the testimony surrounding it cannot be used to speak to character of a victim.
Travis McMichael claims he shot Arbery in self-defense.
“They have put us on notice that this is a self-defense case,” said Linda Dunikoski, the new lead prosecutor on the case. “You cannot claim self-defense if you started it. They didn’t even know Mr. Arbery was inside that house,” she stated in court adding the McMichaels and Roddie Bryan did not know Arbery at all.
“They are saying that he was in a neighborhood he did not live. Last time I checked this was the United States of America and you can go anywhere you want,” Dunikoski continued.
Mental health history became the focal point of arguments later Wednesday afternoon.
Sheffield says Arbery being diagnosed with a possible case of schizoaffective disorder contributed to concerning and erratic behavior. The state argued the claims were not only irrelevant.
Judge Walmsley also expressed hesitation stating that exposing the mental health challenges of a victim is not a normal part of a self-defense argument for a defendant.
“The first question and most important question is do we need to go down this road and I am not comfortable with that,” Walmsley told Sheffield who was preparing to call mental health professionals who briefly treated Arbery to the stand.
“You’re asking the courts to jump through a bunch of hoops,” the judge told Sheffield. “This to me is a rather unique way of approaching self-defense especially when talking about the victim’s state of mind.”
Dunikoski told the court, the defense’s approach was offensive to mental health patients.
“Ahmaud Arbery is the one who feared for his life and to say that mental illness caused this? That mental illness caused his death? I found that offensive,” the Cobb County Assistant District Attorney told the court, while bringing up HIPPA violation concerns.
The state challenges that Arbery’s diagnosis is accurate given he was treated on a one-time basis for 2.5 hours before being prescribed medication.
Earlier, William Roddie Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, argued to have the Cobb County District Attorney’s office removed from the case because of Democratic leanings of the newly-elected DA Flynn Broady.
Gough also attempted to subpoena former Assistant DA Jesse Evans, who has led the case before recently announcing he is resigning from the Cobb County DA’s office.
Gough claims that Evans had interactions with Greg McMichael five years ago when the Cobb DA’s office prosecuted the Justin Ross Harris case that was moved to Brunswick. Greg McMichael is a former employee of the Glynn County DA’s office. Gough argued there may be a conflict of interest. Walmsley denied both motions but asked the Cobb DA’s office to turn over any communications between McMichael and their office to the courts.
