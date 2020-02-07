DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—The DeKalb Fire Department just added 46 more professionals to its department.
The DeKalb County Fire Department announced 46 firefighter recruits graduated after completing 40 weeks of fire and emergency medical training.
In addition, while in training, recruits learned DeKalb County government protocols.
According to DeKalb County, the salary for a recruit during training is $39, 158, and the starting salary for a new firefighter is $41, 115.
If you are interested in becoming a DeKalb County Firefighter, please click here https://bit.ly/2uqBXUc
