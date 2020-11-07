DeKalb County Elections officials announced Saturday the early voting dates and times for Georgia’s fifth Congressional District special election runoff.
County officials say early voting for the special election runoff between Kwanza Hall and Robert Franklin will begin on November 9 and conclude on November 25, and will be available starting at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with Saturday voting on November 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DeKalb voters residing in the fifth Congressional District can cast their ballots in person, by mail, or by drop boxes in and around the district during the designated early voting period, according to authorities.
The runoff election is December 1.
The only designated early voting location for the special election is the DeKalb VRE office, located at 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur.
