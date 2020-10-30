There is a lot of fear and panic when a child or elderly loved one wanders off. Frantic searches can often turn into a nightmare if too much time lapses after a loved one gets lost.
DeKalb County police have implemented a new program to bring loved ones home safely. Authorities say often times people with autism or Alzheimer's wander off and get lost throughout the county.
"In the past my son always runs away from home will be looking for him for hours sometimes eight hours," one resident told CBS46 News.
The program Project Lifesaver hopes to provide family members and caregivers of these patients a peace of mind if an incident occurs.
The search for missing loved with dementia....Alzheimer’s or any other cognitive issues can go from frantic to nightmare if not found quickly enough. @DeKalbCountyPD are now using an international program to help locate safely your loved. details at noon @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/lGmrkFjT27— Astrid Martinez (@astridtv1) October 30, 2020
That has been the case for Anthony Palmer whose son has a cognitive disorder.
"Takes a lot of stress away from me and thinking that he could go missing one day and never be found but now i’m a little bit confident things might change," said Palmer.
Beginning this November Dekalb Police Department will provide small radio transmitters to clients who need assistance. The transmitters can be worn on the wrist or ankle.
"Over half of the people that have Alzheimer’s and dementia go out and wander, so this device is going to give us an opportunity to find those persons," Palmer added.
Trained officers follow the sound of pinging, within a range of a mile away; however, the closer they get, the louder the sound until they eventually find it.
"That benefits us because when a person goes missing as of right now we spent hours and hours looking for this person and it’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack how does that benefit the family the family has a little bit extra layer of security where they know that if this person doesn’t amazing not only will it be notified as soon as it happens and we have the ability to find a person within a reasonable amount of time," authorities told CBS46 News.
The program is free and police say the result of a search and rescue has a 100 percent success rate with the device.
Police say the average recovery time is thirty minutes to an hour to bring your loved one home.
The department currently has 17 clients and has 30 additional bracelets available.
If you want to be a recipient call police and they will see if your family meets the requirements.
