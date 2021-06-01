STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- At least 15 people were left homeless after a fire raced through a DeKalb County apartment building early Tuesday.
It happened at the Spring Chase Apartments in the 4900 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. It is unclear what started the fire.
No injuries were reported.
