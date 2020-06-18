DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Board of Education approved a contract with the county's new superintendent, Cheryl Watson-Harris, Thursday.
“We are excited and proud to officially welcome Mrs. Watson-Harris to DeKalb County School District as our next superintendent,” said Board Chair Marshall Orson. “Her experience as both an innovator at the New York City Department of Education and a passionate champion for children is precisely what we need to continue positioning our students for success.”
Watson-Harris has 26 years experience in large urban school districts along with a long history in education as a teacher, principal, network superintendent and senior executive director of field support. Most recently, she was working in the New York City Department of Education as the district's First Deputy Chancellor.
”The community’s passion for student success was palpable in each meeting I had, and I want to thank everyone who engaged with me. I intend to meet as many of you in person as soon as conditions permit,” Watson-Harris said. “It is encouraging to see an abundance of support for the important work ahead, and I am excited to get started.”
Watson-Harris will start her new job on July 1.
