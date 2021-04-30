ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside of a barbershop in Decatur early Friday afternoon.
The DeKalb County Police Department responded to a person shot call around 1 p.m. at a barbershop on Candler Road.
When officers arrived, they discovered a man in his twenties dead on the scene. He appeared to have suffered from several gunshot wounds, according a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department.
During a press conference, officials reported that they are searching for a lone suspect.
Very limited details have been released at this time, stay with CBS46 News on this developing story.
Police have cleared the scene. One male deceased shot multiple times, no one in custody, looking for one shooter. @cbs46 #crime #dekalb #decatur #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/pgzhBBkvWx— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) April 30, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.