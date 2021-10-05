DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – The DeKalb County Board of Health announced Tuesday that they will resume COVID-19 testing due to an increase demand.
The county’s board of health has resumed testing at the Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church on Glenwood Avenue in southeast Atlanta. COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The North DeKalb Health Center on Clairmont Road in Chamblee will also continue their COVID-19 testing. It will be open on weekdays by appointment from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To schedule an appointment for either location, visit here.
Testing is free and open to all individuals. A driver’s license or identification card is not required.
For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website here.
