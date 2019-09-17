DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County homeowners and families looking for answers after the first power outage at the Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant.
The outage happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday. Twelve hours later notices went out to residents advising them to boil their water.
"Yeah a little frustrated over the situation," said a father of two who has lived in Dunwoody for three years.
"I feel there needs to be something better in place to inform citizens of these things," said Dekalb Homeowner Burt Wolff.
Families found themselves worried they may have consumed possibly contaminated water during the time the power failed and them receiving a notice.
"People may not know that shortly after the second incident we also lost internet," said Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. "So we have a county serving approximately 700,000 residents, so our first responsibility was to restore pressure throughout the system."
The county saying at no time were families in danger of getting sick from the water, but always choose to exercise caution and why the boil notice was sent out.
The county's CEO understanding families frustration and why the review was announced today.
"What we want to do is look at the entire process to make sure we are responding appropriately, to look at our strengths but also address any weaknesses that might be in the process," said Thurmond.
A third party reviewer will be asked to look at the system, to see if things like shortening the time generators kick in when power is lost, can be improved.
