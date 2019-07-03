DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond recently presented a proposed fiscal year 2019 midyear budget to the DeKalb Board of Commissioners.
The proposal includes a balanced budget, millage rate rollback and property tax relief.
“DeKalb’s $1.2 billion fiscal year 2019 midyear budget prioritizes fiscal integrity and accountability,” Thurmond said in a press release. “The county is committed to delivering high-quality services while providing substantial property tax reductions for the second consecutive year.”
Thurmond wants to roll back the Combined Countywide Operational rate by 0.412 mills. The projected value of the millage rate rollback is $12 million, which will reduce property taxes by about $41 on property valued at $250,000. The benchmark millage rate for unincorporated DeKalb will remain at 20.81 mills.
DeKalb homeowners will also benefit from $119 million in property tax relief from the Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax Credit (EHOST). The tax reduction stems from two measures that passed in November 2017 -- EHOST and the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
DeKalb is the only county in Georgia with an EHOST, which is 100 percent dedicated to homeowner tax relief. In fiscal year 2019, EHOST will provide an average tax cut of $889 to residents who own homes valued at $250,000.
