DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has responded to Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer's claim that a monitor uncovered a major error in votes tallied in the presidential race.
Wednesday morning Shafer tweeted, "One of our monitors discovered a 9,626 vote error in the DeKalb County hand count. One batch was labeled 10,707 for Biden and 13 for Trump - an improbable margin even by DeKalb standards. The actual count for the batch was 1,081 for Biden and 13 for Trump."
One of our monitors discovered a 9,626 vote error in the DeKalb County hand count. One batch was labeled 10,707 for Biden and 13 for Trump - an improbable margin even by DeKalb standards. The actual count for the batch was 1,081 for Biden and 13 for Trump.— David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 18, 2020
In response CEO Thurmond said "I immediately conducted a preliminary inquiry into the accuracy of his unsubstantiated tweet."
The results of the inquiry are:
- DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections officials have not verified the allegation in the tweet by Chairman Shafer, that a “vote error” occurred during the state-mandated risk-limiting audit in DeKalb.
- Based on Chairman Shafer’s Twitter storm, the alleged “vote error” was discovered, reported to DeKalb elections officials and corrected prior to the transmission of the official audit report to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
- If the scenario occurred as Chairman Shafer alleges, this is evidence that the checks and balances, established by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ensure the accuracy of the election results, performed as designed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.