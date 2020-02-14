DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond is scheduled to deliver two state of the county addresses.
in the state of the county addresses, Thurmond is expected to give his 2020 outlook for the county, according to county officials.
The first state of the county address will take place on March 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, located at 2000 Airport Road in Chamblee.
This business luncheon is hosted by the Council for Quality Growth and the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce. Tickets to attend this state of the county address are $65 for chamber members and $85 for non-members.
Registration is required to attend and you can register at https://bit.ly/2tUNjiX.
The second state of the county address will be delivered on March 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lou Walker Senior Center, located at 2538 Panola Road in Lithonia. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information on the evening state of the county address, please contact Nichole Simms jnsimms@dekalbcountga.gov or 404-371-2552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.