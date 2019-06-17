DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- When it rains, it pours in DeKalb County as raw sewage pours out of manholes and into the yards of several homeowners.
It’s a recurring theme which Joyce Stewart can’t get rid of in her backyard.
“Probably a dozen in our four years here, yes,” Stewart said.
Sewage seeps out of a manhole when it rains. Causing problems outside and even inside her home.
“When I hear the gurgling, I can hear it in my faucets, I hear it in my toilets, I put towels down. If I don’t get there in time there’s water on the walls and it smells horrid,” Stewart said.
The problem stems from old infrastructure which the county is in the process of replacing. Officials determined that out of 70,000 manholes in DeKalb, 13 have had repeat overflows.
“What you’re seeing on TV is really the same 13,” Thurmond said.
CEO Michael Thurmond made it clear in his state of the county address two months ago, that he would do whatever it takes to fix the problem.
“The good news is we know what the problems are, and we have a plan in place and we’re moving in a new direction,” Thurmond said.
“We’ve heard nothing about a plan. No one has met with us as a collective. They just came by and asked us to sign something to allow access,” Stewart said.
The plan the county shared with CBS46 is not detailed. They said many of the 13 manholes will undergo construction in the next year to eliminate the conditions causing repeat overflows. Officials did not elaborate beyond that.
- For the 13 manholes/sites in 2018 there was an estimated 1,187,344 gallons that overflowed into the Waters of the State.
- For the 13 manholes/sites in 2019, through the end of May, there has been an estimated 851,483 gallons overflowed.
- The county is currently performing inflow and infiltration and sewer rehabilitation to reduce the risk of overflows. Many of these sites will be undergoing construction in the next year to eliminate the conditions causing these repeat overflows.
Locations of manholes that need to be addressed:
- Flat Shoals Parkway
- Hood Circle
- South McDonugh Street/Green Street
- Cobb Branch Drive
- East Starmount Way
- Miriam Lane
- Melanie Court
- Sowell Estates
- Country Squire Drive/Millwood Way
- Thrasher Circle
- Second Avenue
- Garden Circle/McAfee Road
- Brookfield Lane
