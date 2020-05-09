DeKalb Co. distributes thousands of COVID-19 care kits to impacted neighborhoods

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police and Fire recruits started handing out COVID-19 care kits in the parking lot of the South DeKalb Plaza in Decatur, at 9:30 Saturday morning; By 10am they were gone. They handed out 2,900 kits, in less than 30 minutes. Each kit has a bottle of hand sanitizer, two surgical masks, and an informational flier on the spread of the coronavirus.
Thelma Stegall, was one of the first people to get a kit. “This is great, this is just what I need,” she said. “It means a lot, because not everybody can get hand sanitizer. I’ve been to 3 stores, that’s why I came out so early.” Stegall says ‘not’ having hand sanitizer, is not an option in her community. “I just found out that a friend of mine has it, and my friend's mother just passed a few weeks ago from it,” she said.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says, that is why it’s so important that they distribute COVID-19 kits in the areas hit hardest. “The DeKalb Board of Health designated these neighborhoods as some of the hardest hit zip codes in DeKalb County, Georgia,” he said. “That’s why we are focusing our effort on getting masks, sanitation and information to these citizens so they can protect themselves and their families.” Thurmond was at Saturday’s distribution event, along with DeKalb Police Chief, Mirtha Ramos, and about two dozen police and fire recruits. “We have the second highest number of infections in our state,” said Thurmond. “But we are going to fight this virus and we are going to win.”
Today’s Covid-19 kit giveaway is the third one this week. “We started out last Saturday, we gave out 1,000 kits,” said Chief Ramos. “On Wednesday we came out and gave out 1000 kits. They went so fast we went back out and got another 1,000 kits.”
The emergency personnel dispersed throughout the large parking lot to hand out the kits to anyone who needed one. They urged people not to congregate in one place or form a line to receive them. Some people drove into the lot to pick up a bag, others, were just out shopping in the plaza and were pleasantly surprised to receive one.
Stegall says she is grateful for the gesture. “The police, the firemen… all of them. They’ve all been very helpful and very supportive, and I appreciate and support them so much.”
DeKalb officials say they will hold another Covid-19 kit distribution event in the coming days. They have not announced a date yet.
