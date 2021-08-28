DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46)—DeKalb County is holding a COVID-19 vaccination event where the county is offering $100 prepaid debit cards for those who roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
The Saturday event is from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Mall at Stonecrest located at 2929 Turner Hill Rd. in Stonecrest.
According to a DeKalb County spokesperson, the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 years of age and older.
Also, free school uniforms will be distributed to students.
We have received pictures in our newsroom of the event where you can see hundreds of cars lining up to participate.
There will be special entertainment by Gospel singer Dottie Peoples and Trumpeter Milkshake Mayfield.
According to county officials, Trumpeter Milkshake Mayfield entertained hundreds of people who began lining up at 4 a.m. four hours before the start time of the vaccination event.
Also, NBA legend Dikembe Motumbo and Gospel radio host Larry Tinsley will be in attendance.
According to a source the turnout has exceeded 1,300 people.
