DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County health officials are working to calm the fears of residents who are bracing for the coronavirus to make its way to the county.
On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference announcing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had positively identified a father and son with the virus in Fulton County.
"Georgians should remain calm," said Kemp during the press conference. Yet that may be easier said then done as shoppers clear out shelves of rubbing alcohol, disinfectant wipes, sanitizer, water and bread.
"Everybody was everywhere stocking up on everything...tissue, paper plates, cups just you name it," said one shopper to CBS46's Ashley Thompson.
Still, Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, DeKalb County district health director, is reassuring county residents that health officials will be more than prepared to deal with the virus should it impact DeKalb.
"While I realize that everyone is greatly concerned about the rapid spread of the virus in several parts of the world, the actions that you would take to prevent the spread of any respiratory disease is the very same for COVID-19," said Ford.
Those best practices include:
- Washing your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
WATCH: WellStar Health System Dr. Chirag Patel answers questions about COVID-19, Part One and Part Two.
