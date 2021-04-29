DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is working to control the spread of coronavirus by administering vaccines to 55 inmates volunteered to receive them.
“Educational sessions by Wellpath, our inmate health services provider, have helped inmates make informed decisions about taking advantage of this opportunity while in our custody,” DeKalb Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said. “Requests for the vaccine are increasing daily.”
Currently, there are no positive cases of COVID-19 among inmates in custody at the DeKalb County Jail. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 284 positive cases among inmates and 125 cases among employees and vendors.
The jail imposes a temporary housing quarantine on new arrestees as a precautionary measure before they can interact with other inmates. There have been no deaths due to COVID-19 among employees or inmates, the sheriff’s office said.
If an inmate chooses to be vaccinated for COVID-19 while in custody and is released before receiving the second dose, they receive a vaccination card with information on where the second dose is available, along with a face mask and applicable medical materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.