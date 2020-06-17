DEKALB CO (CBS46)—DeKalb County officials will be out in full force distributing items to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On June 17, at 10 a.m., officials will be at the Planet Fitness parking lot located at 2460 Wesley Chapel Road distributing cloth masks, hand sanitizer and a limited supply of food.
This is part of the counties' mission to provide temporary relief during the month of June for vulnerable populations in communities that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.
This is a first come, first serve distribution and they will distribute while supplies last.
