DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are trying to track down the person who fatally shot a man and wounded another man in a motel room.
The shooting happened Sunday around 10:00 p.m. at the Stone Mountain Inn on Mountain Industrial Boulevard and Stone Mountain Freeway.
DeKalb Police said they arrived at the motel after receiving a person shot call.
After arriving, police located a deceased male inside of one of the motel rooms.
Police said the man was in his mid-30s and he died of a gunshot wound.
Additionally, another man who was also shot drove himself to an area hospital where he was listed with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.
Officers are canvassing for witnesses and detectives are not sure how many shooters were involved in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
