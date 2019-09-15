DeKALB COUNTY (CBS46) -- A boil water advisory in DeKalb County has schools considering cancelling schools Monday as a result.
The advisory went into effect Saturday after heavy thunderstorms caused temporary power outages at the Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant.
Sunday, the schools district delivered more than 60,000 water bottles to schools that have the greatest potential to remain under the advisory on Monday. But they say that if the ban is still in effect for the entire county Monday, they will close schools.
That decision will be made by 9pm.
