DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County school children on spring break will have an opportunity to receive a school snack.
According to a press release, DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will provide nutritional snacks to children during spring break week, Monday, April 6, through Friday, April 10, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., at the following locations:
• Gresham Recreation Center, 3113 Gresham Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
• Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA 30034
• Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Phillips Rd., Lithonia, GA 30058
• Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 644 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale, GA 30079
• N.H. Scott Recreation Center, 2230 Tilson Road, Decatur, GA 30032
• Lucious Sanders Recreation Center, 2484 Bruce Street, Lithonia, GA 30058
• Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340- B McConnell Drive, Decatur, GA 30033
• Hamilton Recreation Center, 3263 Chapel Street, Scottdale, GA 30079
• Midway Recreation Center, 3181 Midway Road, Decatur, GA 30032
