DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Throughout the month of February Dekalb County senior citizens are celebrating Black History month with a variety of activities. The activities include cultural displays, musical programs, and informational workshops and are free to the public. The events will be held at six different senior centers throughout Dekalb County.
Upcoming events at each of the centers are listed below:
Central DeKalb Senior Center, 1346 McConnell Dr., Decatur, GA 30033:
“Women of Blues & Rock,” musical presentation, on Feb. 24, at 12:30 p.m.
DeKalb Atlanta Senior Center, 25 Warren St. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317:
“Tell Your Own Family History,” a history exchange, on Feb. 21, at 10 a.m.
Lithonia/East DeKalb Senior Center, 2484 Bruce St., Lithonia, GA 30058:
“Taste of Black History,” with cultural food samples, on Feb. 25, at 10 a.m.
“Intergenerational Black History Program,” featuring youth from the Luscious Sanders Recreation Center, on Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.
Lou Walker Senior Center, 2538 Panola Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30058:
“Vote, Vote, Vote,” a dramatic performance, on Feb. 20, at 2:30 p.m.
“Dave the Potter,” a pottery demonstration, on Feb. 26, at 2 p.m.
“Black History Program,” featuring the Lou Walker Choir, on Feb. 27, at 2:30 p.m.
North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Dr., Chamblee, GA 30341:
Black History displays throughout February, available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
South DeKalb Senior Center, 1931 Candler Road Decatur, GA 30032:
Documentary of DeKalb notable African-Americans, on Feb. 25, at 10:30 a.m.
