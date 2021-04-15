DeKalb County police shut down a Stone Mountain neighborhood early Thursday morning.
The incident happened at a home in the 1200 block of Sherrington Drive in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County police
The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. A DeKalb County police spokesperson said a man who lives at the home began attacking relatives. Police were called to the home, and “when the suspect refused to come out, we activated our SWAT”, according to a statement from DeKalb County police.
Neighboring homes have been evacuated and streets in the area remain shut down.
There were at least 20 DeKalb County police cars, an ambulance, and DeKalb County SWAT and bomb units.
CBS46 is working to get more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.