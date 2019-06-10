DEKALB Co, Ga (CBS46) -- A 17-year-old student died Monday after collapsing on the track at Arabia Mountain High School in Lithonia.
Elyse Purefoy was training with the dance team when she passed out.
In a statement released Monday afternoon, the DeKalb County Schools say the entire school community "mourns the passing of a member of the school's dance team. Our hearts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."
The family is accepting donations to cover funeral costs. To donate, click here.
I'm sorry to the family and friends of this young lady. I have a 17 yo daughter myself and don't know what I would do if anythingt happened to her. There's nothing anyone can say to ease your pain. I wish I could.God bless you and I hope comfort you somehow. Life is so unfair sometimes.
