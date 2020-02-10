DEKALB COUNT, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County is warning residents that heavy rain could result in sewer overflows and spills this week.
The county said they’ve spent more than $301 million since 2017 in capital improvements including waste water treatment plant upgrades, sewer pipe rehabilitation, upsizing, as well as manhole repairs and replacement.
The county told CBS46 that it is all part of a 10-year plan to fix the county's waste water system.
As these heavy rains continue to drench the metro over the next few days, the county said they are deploying additional crews for key response, putting existing contracted vendors on standby to provide additional needed resources and equipment, as well as fueling generators, vehicles, heavy equipment and pumps.
The county added they still need the public’s help to combat sewer overflows. They’re asking anyone who sees or experiences a sewage back up to report it immediately by calling 770-270-6243.
County officials say that line will be open 24 hours a day.
