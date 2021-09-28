DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A resolution to remove an "Indian War" cannon from the Decatur Square was introduced during Tuesday's DeKalb County commission meeting.
The cannon was put in Decatur in 1906 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and in recent months has caused quite the conversation.
The resolution was introduced by Commissioner Ted Terry.
DeKalb county commissioners are discussing the removal of this ‘Indian War’ cannon in the Decatur Square. The Daughters of the Confederacy placed it in 1906. At 4,6 on @cbs46 I’ll explain where the resolution stands pic.twitter.com/kARO1N2OAh— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) September 28, 2021
"This is a relic, no one knows who owns this and until such time as we can find out who owns it ...so they can take it...we're going to remove it," Terry said.
According to Terry, several factors are involved in the discussion, including a push from the community to remove the cannon, plus legal questions of ownership.
Terry told CBS46's Jasmina Alston that the Daughters of the Confederacy aren't claiming the cannon.
"This is a straightforward legal argument of a relic that has no ownership and quite frankly, has no place in its current context," Terry said.
Many people who live and work in the area support the removal.
Zane works nearby and said he's heard the concerns of the meaning behind the "Indian War" cannon.
It was after the Creek War of 1836 that Native Americans were forcefully removed, according to "Explore Southern History."
"It comes from a time in America's history that people aren't proud of and don't want to represent," Zane said.
The resolution will go to committee and then back before the commission in two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.