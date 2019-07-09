ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Residents in one DeKalb County neighborhood hope to turn the tide against an issue that causes a flood of problems whenever rain is in the forecast.
“Every time it rains, we’re monitoring it. There were a couple of folks, literally, we’d trade off, and we stay up at night in case it floods,” resident Jerry Cassidy said.
People who live in Bradford Square Condominiums, by Peachtree Creek North, said they can’t get any relief for two reasons: the rain, and the county.
“There have been times where I had gone ahead and warned neighbors at three in the morning…move your cars,” Cassidy added.
The flooding has led some residents to ask for help from anyone who will listen.
“I’ve gone to the county; I’ve gone to the Army Corp of Engineers; about four departments through them, the EPA, Flood Abatement program in DeKalb County…everybody says it’s up to the county,” added Cassidy.
Cassidy believes the foundation of the problem is the county's lack of maintenance and repairs to the creek.
“The county rules here are, they are not responsible for anything unless it’s within ten feet of a culvert or ten feet of a sewer system,” said Cassidy, “The issue is, how can we, as citizens, and go ahead and clean out the rest of the jams that are taking place, because if we end up building anything along here, we’re going to need to meet EPA and OSHA rules.”
Still, Cassidy said he's been told it’s their responsibility.
“How can the property owners take care of it when it’s just going to keep happening? The county really needs to be responsible for this,” added Cassidy, “If they would go ahead and accept the idea that this blockage is 50 or 60 feet from the culvert, and clean it up now, it would prevent a future flood.”
In the meantime, Cassidy said he expects the trash and other material to keep filling up the creek.
“We keep having debris come down from up north, three lakes feed into this creek, along with runoff from I-85,” Cassidy said, “Construction lumber, trees falling into the creeks all along, they float down, they jam up, and when they jam up, water has no choice but to go ahead and flow around. It is just full of soccer balls, and floats, and I’ve seen TVs float by. Once we have some rain, it’s going to flow around it again.”
DeKalb County sent a statement, and maps, to CBS46 on the issue that read:
“The majority of this complex is located within the floodplain (see attached maps) and is prone to flooding during heavy rains. When heavy rains occur culverts may get clogged with debris. The Shallowford Road culvert is one that is routinely affected after a heavy rain. The County maintains approximately ten feet of the natural waterway beyond the outfall of the culvert and clears debris several times a year, most recently in February 2019. An inspection of this particular culvert is scheduled for this week.”
