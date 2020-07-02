DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County is a Covid-19 hot spot right now in Georgia. The latest numbers, out Thursday, show 6,172 confirmed cases, 173 deaths and 939 hospitalizations.
The surge in cases has prompted DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond to activate the county’s FEMA alert system. More than 560,000 people received a text message and/or audio recording alerting them of the threat.
“We cannot let our guard down,” Thurmond told CBS46. “We have to be vigilant.”
As cases continue to increase, the message from the county’s board of health director remains the same; wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands.
“When we look at our numbers, we are seeing the largest spike in younger populations,” Dr. Sandra Ford said.
CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson asked Dr. Ford about the Covid-19 fatality rate, which Governor Brian Kemp said is the lowest it's been since mid-April.
“Just because you don’t die doesn’t mean you don’t have long term effects from this disease,” Dr. Ford explained. “There are neurological issues, there’s a lot going on with Covid that we’re just finding out.”
At Greenforest Community Baptist Church in Decatur, there was a line to get tested for much of the day.
“The first time we did it last month, we had over 500 tests administered and this week alone we are close to about 800 tests that have already been administered,” said Senior Pastor Emory Berry. “So each day they have to bring more tests to meet the increase in demand.”
