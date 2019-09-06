DEKALB CO (CBS46)--DeKalb County and Clarkston Police are investigating three shootings that occurred in the county.
All of the shootings happened Friday overnight at separate locations, and police do not believe the shootings are related.
The first shooting occurred at 300 Summerwood Drive. This is where Clarkston Police said a man was fatally shot. Police said the 18-year-old victim was at an apartment complex visiting his friend and for an un-known reason the victim was shot and killed by a man. According to police, they have a suspect in custody.
The second shooting happened at 4406 Old Allgood Road. Officers said a man was shot, and his injuries were not-life-threatening.
The third shooting took place near the 900 block of Rogers Street. Clarkston Police said the victim was robbed and shot in the leg. The victim was rushed to Atlanta Medical Center in critical condition. Police said they have not made an arrest.
Anyone with information on any of these shootings are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
