DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – DeKalb County has a new police chief.
County CEO Michael Thurmond announced the appointment of Mirtha V. Ramos as chief of the DeKalb County Police Department on Thursday.
Ramos will lead nearly 800 sworn police officers and 110 civilian employees. She will also be responsible for managing the police department’s $95.1 million budget.
“Chief Ramos has embraced community policing as an effective tool to reduce crime and improve public safety,” CEO Thurmond said. “She is an innovative leader who brings a wealth of experience, training and professionalism to this important position. I am confident that our new police chief will dedicate herself to advancing DeKalb County’s public safety priorities.”
Ramos, a 22-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department, rose through the ranks and has held several leadership positions including division chief, major and captain.
As police division chief for both the North Operations and Special Investigations Divisions, Ramos was responsible for leading one of Miami-Dade Police Department’s largest divisions, consisting of 1,047 employees in four police districts, including the Miami International Airport and Special Patrol Bureau.
Her responsibilities also included oversight of the Homeland Security, Economic Crimes, Warrants, Narcotics, and Governmental Services bureaus.
Ramos begins her new role on November 4.
