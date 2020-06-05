DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Board of Education held a virtual press conference Friday to announce the county's new superintendent, Cheryl Watson-Harris.
A New York City native, Watson-Harris has 26 years experience in large urban school districts along with a long history in education as a teacher, principal, network superintendent and senior executive director of field support, officials told CBS46.
“Throughout my career as an education leader, I have made it my priority to ensure every child has access to high-quality education and is prepared for successful citizenship in our fast-paced 21st century global community,” said Watson-Harris.
She currently holds a role as First Deputy Chancellor for the New York City Department of Education.
Board Chair Marshall Orson said released the following statement:
“Cheryl Watson-Harris is part ofthe next generation of outstanding leaders in public education. A proven change agent, Cheryl is described as a ‘champion for children.' She fits the criteria desired by the DeKalb community, including her dedication to high levels of academic achievement, her experiencehelpinglead large, diverse, urban districts, her commitment to equity for all students, and her ability to plan with a long-term visionfor the District.”
