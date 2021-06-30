DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- With the holiday weekend ahead, mosquito traps are now out across metro Atlanta.
The pesky insects are back this summer and the concern is the viruses they might carry.
"There are possibilities for other viruses but primarily the one we get in this county is west Nile," said Doctor Natasha Agramonte, an Entomologist with the Dekalb County Board of Health.
Agramonte says the county had just one confirmed human case of West Nile last year which is average.
However, only about one in five people report symptoms. "You're going to have a fever, rash, headache, joint pain, muscle aches."
To fly ahead of the disease before it spreads, the board of health sets up dozens of traps throughout the county.
You can see thousands of mosquito larvae squirming in a trap off Winn Way in Decatur.
Between the two dozen traps, the board of health pulls hundreds of buckets or, "pools" each summer into fall. Last year, 25 of those pools tested positive for West Nile.
Agramonte says she fears this year could be worse. "We have had a lot of rain. It was a relatively warm winter so I'm expecting it to be a little bit higher."
The board of health recommends you dump out any standing water, keep your yard well maintained, wear long-sleeves especially at night and early morning, keep screens on your window and wear mosquito spray.
For more information, visit: https://www.dekalbhealth.net/envhealth/west-nile-virus/
