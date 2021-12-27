DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Due to the tremendous increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, DeKalb County's Board of Health says it has decided that it will require appointment for COVID-19 testing.
Additionally, they will verify registrations each day to make sure the appointment date matches the actual date. Individuals scheduled for a future date will be asked to return on their scheduled day.
Testing is free and open to all who wish to be tested. A driver's license or identification is not required.
Click here to register.
There are multiple testing sites in the metro Atlanta area. Click here for a list.
