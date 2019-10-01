ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Over 3,500 domestic violence cases go through the DeKalb County Solicitor-General's office in a year, according to Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling.
"I don't want that in my DeKalb County," she said.
In a new campaign, called #NotInMyDeKalb , the solicitor's office wants to help stop domestic violence in the county.
"No matter what type of relationship it is, we know there can be some type of intimate partner violence," Coleman-Stribling said.
Several events will be hosted by the solicitor's office for families to attend and talk about what can be done.
A victim advocate was also hired to join a DeKalb police precinct when they respond to those calls.
"As soon as an arrest is made, our advocate has the opportunity to immediately contact our victims, " Coleman-Stribling said. "The ones where they're getting repeated calls, the same name coming up all the time."
According to the solicitor's office, during the past decade an average of 149 Georgians have been killed each year due to domestic violence.
"We know that after the court case is over they have to continue on and we want to provide resources so they are able," Coleman-Stribling said.
For specific details, visit www.NotInMyDeKalb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.