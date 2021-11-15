ATLANTA (CBS46) -- When a 71-year-old grandmother called our CBS46 News about a small sinkhole in her front yard, we realized, it was the least of her problems.
First, we found out that Jacqueline Robinson was driving herself to chemotherapy then in the middle of this story, her heat failed.
“What’s this past year been like for you? I hate to use this word, but it’s been pure hell for me,” said Jacqueline Robinson.
Robinson has stage four ovarian cancer, and she can barely drive herself to chemotherapy. Her heat is about to fail, and she’s worried about a hole in her yard.
When asked why she called CBS46 News, Robinson said, “I didn’t know what else to do. I had to try and do whatever I could to get help.” The hole was nothing compared to her health. “It’s hard because I’m always feeling sick,” she added.
Bob and Anne Carr are the founders of Common Courtesy a longtime non-profit that provides seniors with 500 rides a day. When we told them about Robinson, they wanted to give the news in person.
“What we’re going to do we have funding for you, so you’re not going to have to drive we’re going to have a car pick you up,” said Carr.
“This is a gift from God. I knew they were going to send me a blessing I knew God was going to send a blessing. All of you are so wonderful so wonderful,” said Robinson.
For 20 years, Robinson managed the fragrance department at the South Dekalb Macy’s.
Our visit was over, until two weeks later when her heat failed.
When we asked Robinson what she is doling to stay warm, she said, “well I’m under the blankets, I’ve got the heater in my room that’s all I’m doing right now staying under the blankets.”
So, we brought her a brand-new heater thanks to Cool Ray. They have a special program for situations like this one.
“I’m so grateful, you just can’t imagine how much this means to me,” said Robinson.
When Robinson called CBS46, it wasn’t about her heat, or getting ride to the doctor. It’s a case of generosity that started with a hole in DeKalb County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.