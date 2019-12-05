DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- If approved, first responders and other county personnel will have more to look forward to next year than just discounted meals on appreciation days.
DeKalb County CEO, Michael Thurmond, suggested a four-percent salary increase for public safety employees. This pay raise would affect close to 2,300 employees including police officers, firefighters and E-911 employees.
The proposed salary increase would be effective for the first pay period in January 2020 if accepted. The total cost of the raise is $5.4 million.
“DeKalb County remains committed to ensuring that our community is safe,” said Thurmond in a statement. “The county’s holistic approach to increase compensation for the men and women of public safety reflects the county’s commitment to protecting DeKalb citizens and improving the county’s public safety system.”
If approved by the Board of Commissioners, this would be fourth public safety salary increase since 2017.
The full fiscal year budget proposal for 2020 will be presented to the Board of Commissioners for consideration by December 15.
