DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- As several facilitates still work to reopen throughout metro Atlanta, the DeKalb County Clerk of Superior Court has extended its virtual operations into mid-July.
On Friday, the DeKalb Clerk of Superior Court said it will continue to operate virtually and remotely until July 13. The initial deadline was set to expire on June 15.
DeKalb County Clerk of Superior Court Debra DeBerry told CBS46 that they will continue to fulfill constitutional mandates in a primarily virtual environment just as the office has successfully operated since March 23.
The court released the following instructions:
Detailed instructions on Temporary Protective Orders and Ex Parte Hearings during this statewide judicial emergency are available at www.dksuperiorclerk.com/tpo.
Customers can continue to electronically file criminal, civil, real estate documents, and submit all inquiries at www.dksuperiorclerk.com.
In order to receive assistance with submitting a Trade Name Waiver Form, please email Terry Arrington at tarring@dekalbcountyga.gov.
Notary renewals, new Notary applications and passports are issued by appointment only at www.dksuperiorclerk.com.
