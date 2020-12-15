The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved funding Tuesday that will assist low income seniors in District 5 with critical home repairs.
On December 8, District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson appropriated $150,000 which will help provide roofing, HVAC, plumbing and other critical infrastructure repairs.
Officials say the program will offer forgivable loans to assist seniors with critical repairs.
According to the press release, to be eligible, applicants must be at least 62 years of age, own DeKalb County property in District 5 that serves as their primary residence and satisfy income and other eligibility requirements.
“No senior should have to live in a home that has a cracking roof, leaking pipes or a faulty HVAC system – especially during this winter,” Commissioner Davis Johnson said.
All District 5 Seniors are encouraged to apply for assistance. Applications will open Monday, Dec. 14 online at www.commissionermeredajohnson.com.
Residents may also apply or receive more information on eligibility or questions about the program by calling the Office of Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson at 404-371-2159.
