DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Courthouse went through a limited evacuation Tuesday after a suspicious letter was delivered to the Clerk of Superior Court’s office.
The letter contained a note that claimed it also contained anthrax. A source close to the investigation told CBS46 there was a substance inside the envelope.
However, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said in an official release, it was later determined there "was nothing inside the envelope except for the note." The sheriff's department further stated, "the note was tested and found to be harmless."
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said out of an abundance of caution, they instituted a "limited evacuation of the courthouse from some areas." Individuals who came in contact with the letter were told to shelter in place inside the building.
The Sheriff’s Office said it has no details on the origin of the letter and no one is in custody by any law enforcement agency.
